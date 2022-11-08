Read full article on original website
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
HUDSONVILLE, MI – The Hudsonville Board of Education will have some new faces joining after voters elected two newcomers and one incumbent candidate to the board in Tuesday’s general election. Newcomers Greg Chanski and Nick Bolhuis will join the school board along with incumbent candidate Barbara Hooper after...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months. Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election. “We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - Voters elected two newcomers and two incumbents to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in Tuesday’s general election. Majorie Cook, Trinell Renee Scott, Dee Oakes and Julius Muhammad were selected among five candidates on Nov. 8, for the six-year seats. Newcomer Dee Oakes led all...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters may be standing in line late into the night at Grand Rapids City Hall as a three hour long line has been reported after the polls closed in Michigan. The long wait to vote is due in part to the number of same day...
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A controversial ballot measure in Jamestown Charter Township is expected to fail for the second time, votes are showing. The Patmos Library was vying for nearly 80% of their funds on the Nov. 8 ballot for maintenance, operation and repair of the building. Four of...
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
LANSING, Mich. — Voters reelected two Michigan Supreme Court justices, maintaining the Democratic Party's 4-3 majority. Justice Richard Bernstein was first in the five-candidate field Tuesday with more than 30% of the vote, followed by Justice Brian Zahra at 24%. The two top finishers get seats. Bernstein was nominated...
Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote. Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Democrat Kristian Grant handily won the race for the state House’s 82nd District. Grant beat Republican Ryan Malinoski by a vote of 23,972 to 7,945, according to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office. Green Party member Gerard W. Akkerhuis had 475 votes.
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Now that the election is over in West Michigan, you'll stop seeing an onslaught of political ads on TV. Campaign signs, on the other hand, tend to stick around a bit longer but need to be removed from areas near intersections 10 days after the election.
Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports. (Nov. 9, 2022) Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional …. Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to...
The ejection happened around 10:15 pm after reporters Jodi Miesen and Cori Osterman had been at the party for about two hours, talking with attendees including Sackett, in what looked to be an ordinary evening at a watch party. Attendees – there were about 70 around 10 p.m. – appeared...
