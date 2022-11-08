ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon County election results

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. — Voters reelected two Michigan Supreme Court justices, maintaining the Democratic Party's 4-3 majority. Justice Richard Bernstein was first in the five-candidate field Tuesday with more than 30% of the vote, followed by Justice Brian Zahra at 24%. The two top finishers get seats. Bernstein was nominated...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional District

Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports. (Nov. 9, 2022) Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional …. Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
