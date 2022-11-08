Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Jim Cramer Warns That Growth Stocks Could See ‘More Horror' After CPI Data Release
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned that growth stocks could take another beating if the October consumer price index reading shows that inflation is still running rampant. Investors will parse through the October report, set for release Thursday morning, for any signs that inflation has cooled. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
Jim Cramer Says a Slowdown in the Logistics Industry Suggests Inflation Could Be Coming Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a cool-off in the logistics industry suggests that inflation could finally be cooling off. "We caught a real break today with a much lower-than-expected consumer price index number, and a huge part of that came down to how much it costs to get goods to the consumer," he said.
The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
