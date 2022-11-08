Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WDTV
More than $1.1 million returned in unclaimed property last month
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office returned more than $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during October. State Treasurer Riley Moore says this continues a strong trend of returns. “We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this...
WDTV
Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
WDTV
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
WDTV
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to slam WV tomorrow
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the last day of sunny, unseasonably warm weather before a lot of rain flips the script to unseasonably cold weather. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
WDTV
NPS: New River Gorge wildfire remains 200 acres, more than half-contained
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - As of Friday afternoon, the National Park Service says the fire is still around 200 acres in size and 65% contained. Crews reportedly stayed on the scene until 12:30 Friday morning. Continued precipitation throughout the day Friday is expected to minimize fire activity. Officials said...
Comments / 0