Holyoke, MA

Duo Wanted For Holyoke Store Robbery Nabbed After Turning Up At Polls: Police

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Eric Fontanez (left) and Jesus Marrero (right) were arrested for the robbery that happened at the South Street Racing Mart in Holyoke over the weekend. Photo Credit: Holyoke Police on Facebook

Two men wanted for an armed robbery in one Western Massachusetts city thought they would get by with all the police attention on the election polls – they thought wrong.

Eric Fontanez, age 52, of New York, and Jesus Marrero, age 56, of Holyoke, were arrested for the robbery that happened at the South Street Racing Mart in Holyoke on Sunday, Nov. 6, Holyoke Police said on Facebook.

The men were apprehended after a Holyoke Police Officer was working at the election polls at the intersection of Maple and Jackson streets noticed the duo around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fontanez and Marrero were both charged with armed robbery, police said.

