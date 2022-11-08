ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

rejournals.com

I-90: What’s with all the new tenants?

Called the “Golden Corridor” for good reason, I-90 has experienced an explosion of activity this year—and it’s still growing, harboring some of the sector’s biggest projects. Huntley, Illinois, is one city getting a big slice of the action. One of the newer spec projects that...
HUNTLEY, IL
oakpark.com

Neighbors get a win on Roosevelt Road nuisance

The Oak Park village board denied a special use request to operate a custom vehicle upholstery business at 6212 Roosevelt Rd., a portion of the former Associated Tire & Battery property. The denial delighted neighbors who have been beleaguered by noise and clogged alleys for well over a year. “We...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

West Siders settle on plan for redeveloping Mars factory

When it comes to what community members want to replace the Mars candy factory 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood once it closed in 2024, the people have spoken. Residents have settled on a mixed-use development for the site. During the fifth and final public meeting about the site’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County property tax sale begins next week

COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
onekindesign.com

House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors

This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
HINSDALE, IL
anash.org

Illinois Governor Praises Chabad Shliach in Victory Speech

In his victory speech following his election win for his second term as governor of Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker praised Shliach Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz for his response following the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. In his victory speech following his election win for his second term as governor...
ILLINOIS STATE
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’

Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
BROOKFIELD, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night

What a difference a few years — and a tens of millions of dollars — make. Voters in Winnetka and Highland Park/Highwood showed significant support for their local public schools on Election Night, as each community approved scaled-back referenda after denying similar asks within the past decade. Election results — tabulated by the Lake County […] The post Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

College of DuPage Board approves $4 million payment to former president to drop lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – The College of DuPage Board of Trustees voted Thursday night in favor of a $4 million settlement with its former president in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit against the school. The payment, made through the college's insurance provider, will go to Robert Breuder, who served as president of COD from 2009 until he was fired in 2015. The board voted to approve the payment at its meeting Thursday night at its main campus in Glen Ellyn. The COD Board voted in 2015 to fire Breuder, who was under fire at the time for extravagant spending at...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

To Naperville, and beyond: Where young homebuyers are settling down

First-time homebuyers, young buyers, millennial buyers — these terms are often used interchangeably to describe the newest crop of hopeful homeowners. But as millennials make up 43% of current homebuyers — the highest share of any generation — their patterns warrant a closer look. Where are millennials moving to in the Chicagoland area? And what are they looking for?
NAPERVILLE, IL

