Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
This Is The Most Festive City In Illinois
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
rejournals.com
I-90: What’s with all the new tenants?
Called the “Golden Corridor” for good reason, I-90 has experienced an explosion of activity this year—and it’s still growing, harboring some of the sector’s biggest projects. Huntley, Illinois, is one city getting a big slice of the action. One of the newer spec projects that...
oakpark.com
Neighbors get a win on Roosevelt Road nuisance
The Oak Park village board denied a special use request to operate a custom vehicle upholstery business at 6212 Roosevelt Rd., a portion of the former Associated Tire & Battery property. The denial delighted neighbors who have been beleaguered by noise and clogged alleys for well over a year. “We...
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
oakpark.com
West Siders settle on plan for redeveloping Mars factory
When it comes to what community members want to replace the Mars candy factory 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood once it closed in 2024, the people have spoken. Residents have settled on a mixed-use development for the site. During the fifth and final public meeting about the site’s...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Academy expanding, moving special needs school to Northern suburbs
Maryville Academy is moving - and expanding - its special needs school in the northern suburbs. The administration broke ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Sr. Academy and Career Tech High School earlier this week.
onekindesign.com
House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors
This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
anash.org
Illinois Governor Praises Chabad Shliach in Victory Speech
In his victory speech following his election win for his second term as governor of Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker praised Shliach Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz for his response following the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. In his victory speech following his election win for his second term as governor...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’
Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night
What a difference a few years — and a tens of millions of dollars — make. Voters in Winnetka and Highland Park/Highwood showed significant support for their local public schools on Election Night, as each community approved scaled-back referenda after denying similar asks within the past decade. Election results — tabulated by the Lake County […] The post Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night appeared first on The Record.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
College of DuPage Board approves $4 million payment to former president to drop lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) – The College of DuPage Board of Trustees voted Thursday night in favor of a $4 million settlement with its former president in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit against the school. The payment, made through the college's insurance provider, will go to Robert Breuder, who served as president of COD from 2009 until he was fired in 2015. The board voted to approve the payment at its meeting Thursday night at its main campus in Glen Ellyn. The COD Board voted in 2015 to fire Breuder, who was under fire at the time for extravagant spending at...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
To Naperville, and beyond: Where young homebuyers are settling down
First-time homebuyers, young buyers, millennial buyers — these terms are often used interchangeably to describe the newest crop of hopeful homeowners. But as millennials make up 43% of current homebuyers — the highest share of any generation — their patterns warrant a closer look. Where are millennials moving to in the Chicagoland area? And what are they looking for?
