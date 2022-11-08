Read full article on original website
Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township
Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vehicle hits building, gas meter in Emmaus; nobody injured
EMMAUS, Pa. - Some businesses in Emmaus, Lehigh County were temporarily evacuated after a vehicle hit a building and a gas meter Thursday. Emmaus Police responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a car into a building with a gas leak. Officers found the meter in the front parking lot at a travel agency was hit, according to a news release from borough police.
buckscountyherald.com
Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas
Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire
Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
Rain pushes Veterans Day events indoors but can’t dampen appreciation (PHOTOS)
Rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Nicole pressed into the Lehigh Valley on the morning of Veterans Day on Friday. The threat of downpours pushed observances for the holiday indoors in Lehigh and Northampton counties. But the rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the military veterans...
Allentown’s effort to battle animal mill cruelty should be applauded | Letter
On Oct. 19, Allentown City Council took a major step toward battling animal mill cruelty. By passing Bill 76, a humane pet store ordinance, retail stores and sham rescues will no longer be able to sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits born in crowded, dirty cages to an overbred, under-socialized, and ill-treated mother. Allentown now joins a list of growing communities in Pennsylvania that have taken a stand against supporting the puppy mill pipeline, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Wilkinsburg, Sharpsburg, and Bellevue.
Little Lehigh redevelopment replaces 1970s public housing with 50 new mixed-income homes
A public housing complex in Allentown is undergoing a major redevelopment. State and local officials broke ground Thursday morning at the site known as Little Lehigh, at the corner of Lehigh Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pennrose, the developer for the project, anticipates the $27 million redevelopment will be completed by winter 2023.
Lehigh Valley weather: Mild but windy Saturday heralds cooldown
Unseasonable warmth sticks around for one more day Saturday, with lower humidity than Friday, before cooler temperatures move into the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall on Friday from the remnant low of Tropical Cyclone Nicole dumped anywhere from 1.05 to 1.77 inches of rain across Lehigh County,...
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool
Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
Bethlehem 2023 budget proposal keeps taxes flat, focuses on sustainable spending, mayor says
Bethlehem Mayor J. Williams Reynolds on Friday presented his $102.4 million general fund budget for 2023. The proposed operating budget keeps property taxes unchanged for a second straight year, while maintaining services in the city’s police, fire, EMS, water and sewer, public works, and community and economic development departments.
Despite delayed construction, Centre Square renovation didn’t burn Bacon Fest, organizers say
There was hope that the work being done to Easton’s Centre Square would be done in time for PA Bacon Fest, but by the time the grease started sizzling, there were still sections blocked off for construction. It was far from the hellscape it was just a week prior,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys
The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities. The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street...
Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
