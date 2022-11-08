Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh
A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh Friday night. Milwaukee police say it happened around 12:50 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 14th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 14th and Burleigh. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 11. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old Milwaukee male, who died at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
CBS 58
17-year-old shot near 60th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 11 around 12:08 a.m. near 60th and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring.12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women.Her attack happened last Thursday at a gas station. She suffered a black eye and corneal abrasion.”I’m walking to the car, and I feel somebody hit me from behind, like literally like this, and I had glasses on. So my glasses broke, they hit my eye, so I ‘m ducking (and) screaming, ‘stop stop stop,’ and someone’s hitting me in the back of my head.”The woman did not want to be identified but described the moments of the ambush right after she finished pumping gas.”I ‘m getting in the car, rushing I look back and see him running the way he came, so I immediately went to police, told them what happened,” she said.Less than a week after the attack, Milwaukee police arrested a 23- year old. They say he attacked at least three other women in the same neighborhood. All of the people he is accused of attacking are women, and he hit them all. The woman 12 News spoke with said she is relieved he’s behind bars, but she is still traumatized.”I’m scared to go to the places I usually go, like the store, the gas station.”Through her experience, she said she hopes women can learn an important message. “Protect yourself at all times. If you do see someone getting attacked or you got attacked, report it to the police so it can be documented because we need to have these type of people off the street,” she said.12 News reached out to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back on the suspect’s name and specific charges.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson Police looking for assistance after squad rammed head-on | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
November 12, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this dark blue or black Acura RDX. On November 12, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Glen Brooke Drive when the driver accelerated and rammed a Jackson squad car head-on.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars
MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Nov. 11, 2022 | 11:08 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 11:08 p.m. Victims: One female, Marquette student. Physical injuries: None. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up property and was not...
CBS 58
Sentencing speakers set for Darrell Brooks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have learned who will be speaking on behalf of Darrell Brooks for his sentencing hearing next week. Last month, Brooks was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A court document obtained by CBS 58...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
seehafernews.com
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
WISN
Police find critically missing 10-year-old
MILWAUKEE — UPDATE: Police say White has been located and is safe. The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 10-year-old Chazz White. Police say White was last seen Saturday morning at 1:00 AM, near 49th & Fairmount in Milwaukee. He is described...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man meets women on dating apps, victimizes them, Racine police say
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need your help to locate a man they say meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss. The Racine Police Department identified this man in a news release as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is described as being about 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
