Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Flyer men see off SMU Friday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The outcome was uncertain until the final minute, but Dayton men's basketball is now 2-0 after winning 74-62 Friday over SMU at University of Dayton Arena. There were multiple points in the game where the Flyers led by double digits, but SMU would rally to tie...
dayton247now.com
2022 HS Football Playoffs - Third Round Highlights
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Friday's regional semifinal games in the high school football playoffs. Games continue Saturday with the regional semifinals in Divisions IV, VI, and VII. The full list of area scores from Friday is below. DIVISION I. Springfield 42, Centerville 14. DIVISION...
dayton247now.com
DeJulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - David DeJulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night. DeJulius also added six assists for the Bearcats (2-0). Landers Nolley II added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds.
dayton247now.com
Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
dayton247now.com
Passenger with box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa forces emergency landing
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a passenger was found with a box cutter. According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Residents react to the first snowfall of the season
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first snowfall of the season came through the Miami Valley on Saturday. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Clara Faith spoke with residents about the snowflakes hitting the ground. Steve and Pam were out shopping for a ginger bread house for their grandkids and shared how their...
dayton247now.com
Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
dayton247now.com
New Chipotle set for Dayton area expected to have 'Chipotlane'
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A restaurant known for its customized burritos and bowls is opening a new location in the area. The project will add jobs and provide another dining option. Chipotle Mexican Grill will welcome customers next summer at Shoppes at Valle Greene II in Fairborn. Construction...
dayton247now.com
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving celebrations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This year, Thanksgiving will be more about coming together than what’s on the dinner table. “This year it looks like it’s going to be a different Thanksgiving for a lot of families because of the high prices,” said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of God’s Grace.
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton hosting family-friendly Christmas exhibit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new, kid-friendly Christmas exhibit at the University of Dayton tells the medieval story of a juggler whose humble performance as a gift to Virgin Mary brought her statue to life. “The Christmas story of the Juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas,...
dayton247now.com
DEA dedicates new agent academy class to the memory of Detective Jorge Del Rio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police & Fire took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, announcing that the DEA recently dedicated its new agent academy class to Detective Jorge Del Rio. On November 4, 2019, Detective Del Rio was shot in the line of duty while executing a search warrant as...
dayton247now.com
Woodland Lights reopens on Nov. 18 with new attractions for 30th anniversary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Woodland Lights, an annual holiday celebration in Washington Township, begins on Friday, November 18. The event will run Friday through Sunday until November 27. On December 1, the event expands to Thursday through Sunday, and will be open every night from December 15-23. Woodland Lights...
dayton247now.com
Service member mental health a focus on Veterans Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's a time to reflect and honor those who served our country in the armed forces, but for some their mental health can remain a challenge long after they serve. We should honor veterans year-round because sometimes, these heroes need help themselves. Dayton 24/7 Now spoke...
dayton247now.com
Legal experts weigh in on Stephen Marlow facing death penalty
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow has been accused of killing four people, including a 15-year-old girl in Butler Township, and he is now facing the death penalty. Legal experts tell Dayton 24/7 Now, that a difficult road is ahead for both the defendant and prosecutors. “If there was...
dayton247now.com
SICSA to hold a Lights of Love remembrance for all loved ones
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center is offering Lights of Love this holiday season to memorialize or honor the pets or humans in our lives. SICSA will display lights from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 and you can donate $5 for one light or $25...
dayton247now.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Police at the scene say no officers were...
dayton247now.com
Video: Local community fire department saves trapped dog
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local firefighters helped rescue a beloved family pet. Members of the Milford Community Fire Department were called to a home on Lakefield Drive. Gracie the golden retriever got trapped underneath a deck. Firefighters ended up having to take up some of the boards to get to...
Comments / 0