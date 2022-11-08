ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Flyer men see off SMU Friday

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The outcome was uncertain until the final minute, but Dayton men's basketball is now 2-0 after winning 74-62 Friday over SMU at University of Dayton Arena. There were multiple points in the game where the Flyers led by double digits, but SMU would rally to tie...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2022 HS Football Playoffs - Third Round Highlights

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Friday's regional semifinal games in the high school football playoffs. Games continue Saturday with the regional semifinals in Divisions IV, VI, and VII. The full list of area scores from Friday is below. DIVISION I. Springfield 42, Centerville 14. DIVISION...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

DeJulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - David DeJulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night. DeJulius also added six assists for the Bearcats (2-0). Landers Nolley II added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Residents react to the first snowfall of the season

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first snowfall of the season came through the Miami Valley on Saturday. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Clara Faith spoke with residents about the snowflakes hitting the ground. Steve and Pam were out shopping for a ginger bread house for their grandkids and shared how their...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Pet Afflaire Gala held by Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pet owners got with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a night to remember at the 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala on Saturday. Activities included Caribbean inspired foods and drinks, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres for pet owners and treats for their dogs.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New Chipotle set for Dayton area expected to have 'Chipotlane'

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A restaurant known for its customized burritos and bowls is opening a new location in the area. The project will add jobs and provide another dining option. Chipotle Mexican Grill will welcome customers next summer at Shoppes at Valle Greene II in Fairborn. Construction...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Inflation impacts Thanksgiving celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This year, Thanksgiving will be more about coming together than what’s on the dinner table. “This year it looks like it’s going to be a different Thanksgiving for a lot of families because of the high prices,” said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of God’s Grace.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

University of Dayton hosting family-friendly Christmas exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new, kid-friendly Christmas exhibit at the University of Dayton tells the medieval story of a juggler whose humble performance as a gift to Virgin Mary brought her statue to life. “The Christmas story of the Juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Service member mental health a focus on Veterans Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's a time to reflect and honor those who served our country in the armed forces, but for some their mental health can remain a challenge long after they serve. We should honor veterans year-round because sometimes, these heroes need help themselves. Dayton 24/7 Now spoke...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Legal experts weigh in on Stephen Marlow facing death penalty

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow has been accused of killing four people, including a 15-year-old girl in Butler Township, and he is now facing the death penalty. Legal experts tell Dayton 24/7 Now, that a difficult road is ahead for both the defendant and prosecutors. “If there was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Police at the scene say no officers were...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Video: Local community fire department saves trapped dog

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local firefighters helped rescue a beloved family pet. Members of the Milford Community Fire Department were called to a home on Lakefield Drive. Gracie the golden retriever got trapped underneath a deck. Firefighters ended up having to take up some of the boards to get to...
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy