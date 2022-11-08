Read full article on original website
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.
wdhn.com
Investigation into Alabama inmate death
CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
altoday.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors say state will be safer thanks to Aniah’s Law
On Tuesday, Alabama voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted to ratify Amendment One -Aniah’s Law. The Big 10 Mayors had endorsed ratification of the bill to allow judges to deny mail to dangerous felons. After Tuesday’s victory, the Mayors said they will continue to collectively advocate for policy goals that make the state a better place for all Alabamians.
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
WAAY-TV
2 adults, 1 child die from the flu in Alabama
UPDATE: The ADPH on Thursday updated the number of dead to 4: 3 adults and 1 child. Alabama has reported its first flu deaths of the season. The Alabama Department of Public Health's weekly influenza report shows three influenza-related deaths. They include two adults and a child. Right now, 11.54%...
altoday.com
ADPH warns that flu cases are abnormally high
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) warned on Monday that pediatric leaders across the state of Alabama are warning families about what is seen as unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early...
Gov. Ivey pardons Alabama turkeys Gobbles and Cranberry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be two fewer turkeys on the shelves this year after Alabama’s 74th annual turkey pardoning. “So today, by the powers vested in me as the governor of the state of Alabama, I am hereby granting a full pardon to Gobbles and Cranberry,” Gov. Ivey said. The feathered duo beat out […]
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards $464,029 to reduce energy costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $464,029 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient. The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. One...
Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama
The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
altoday.com
Tommy Tuberville honors veterans
In recognition of Veterans Day, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville honored seven veterans from across Alabama that the Senator recognized by telling their stories of service, sacrifice, and contribution to their communities. Tuberville highlighted the service and sacrifice of seven veterans from Alabama. These are Sergeant Chris Amacker from Slapout, Officer...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
altoday.com
Poll: Four out of five Alabama voters support medical cannabis
As applications for licenses are sent out, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association released poll numbers today showing four in five Alabama voters strongly support medical cannabis. “These numbers are a little better than even we expected,” AMCA Executive Director Patrick Lindsey said. “It shows both the need for the product,...
18-year-old arrested in connection with 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, N.J., was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of “transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce,” according to the U.S. attorney's office.
altoday.com
Alabama Republicans dominate statewide races
As expected, Alabama Republicans won every statewide race. Kay Ivey was easily re-elected, and political newcomer Katie Britt will be the next U.S. Senator from Alabama. Republican incumbents Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate, and Treasurer Young Boozer were easily re-elected. Republican State Representatives Wes Allen and Andrew Sorrell won the open Secretary of State and Auditor races. Republicans also held their supermajorities in both Houses of the Legislature and won the open State Supreme Court Justice race.
