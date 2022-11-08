ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 HS Football Playoffs - Third Round Highlights

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Friday's regional semifinal games in the high school football playoffs. Games continue Saturday with the regional semifinals in Divisions IV, VI, and VII. The full list of area scores from Friday is below. DIVISION I. Springfield 42, Centerville 14. DIVISION...
