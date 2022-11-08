Disney Wants You to Focus on Revenue and Profit Instead of Streaming Subscribers — Just Not This Quarter

Read full article on original website
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
Deals Do Come True: This Disney+ Promo Saves You 39 Percent on a Year of Streaming
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for a massive discount on its annual subscription plan. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start watching new releases like Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, plus recent sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. What’s the...
AMC and Zoom Want You to Take Your Next Work Meeting on the Big Screen
Your next company all-hands meeting may come with a side of popcorn. Zoom, the popular video conferencing service, along with AMC Theatres announced this week that they are partnering in an effort to bring conference calls to the big screen. The partnership with the nation's largest theater chain, dubbed "Zoom...
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
A First Look at Amazon's New Delivery Drone, Slated to Start Deliveries This Year
Nearly a decade after Jeff Bezos first announced drone delivery, Amazon says it's finally ready to start air-dropping packages — literally. The latest drone model will drop packages from 12 feet in the air. "If the drone encounters another aircraft when it's flying, it'll fly around that other aircraft....
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
‘Avatar' Director James Cameron Once Threw Out a 130-Page Script for a Sequel: ‘It Was Missing One of Those Critical Elements'
Thirteen years after the original "Avatar" burst into theaters and became the highest-grossing film ever made, James Cameron is finally delivering the first of four planned sequels next month. The more than a decade-long wait for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was due in part to Cameron not wanting to...
