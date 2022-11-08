Disney Wants You to Focus on Revenue and Profit Instead of Streaming Subscribers — Just Not This Quarter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for a massive discount on its annual subscription plan. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start watching new releases like Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, plus recent sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. What’s the...

9 DAYS AGO