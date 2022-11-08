ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
WSET

Virginia redistricting causing shifts among political candidates

(WSET) — Redistricting throughout Virginia has brought lots of changes, including the numbers the districts are labeled as. Delegate Kathy Byron has represented the 22nd District for 24 years. Now, what will be known as the 22nd district is in Northern Virginia. Byron said it's complicated, but a lot...
NRVNews

What Happened to the Department of Elections?

Here in Southwest Virginia. Polling precincts were removed and changed without notification. Folks were running all over Christiansburg, Montgomery County, Floyd County. City of Radford and Salem amongst others trying to find their polling precincts. I received this from the Board of Elections:. “Please be advised, if your polling place...
wvtf.org

Despite redistricting, Virginia districts largely saw lopsided margins of victory Tuesday

Although most of the attention goes to close races, most of Virginia’s congressional seats are seeing a lopsided result. Most incumbent members of Congress on the ballot in Virginia this year received more than 60% support from voters in their new districts. Those new maps came as the result of a redistricting commission that deadlocked, leading to court-drawn maps as a way to remove partisan gerrymandering.
thecollegianur.com

Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia

Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
WFXR

Election results: Four Virginia races to watch in the 2022 midterm election

(WFXR) — The polls have officially closed in the Commonwealth and WFXR is keeping an eye on election results for key races in the area. Roanoke City Council All 2022 midterm election area races can be found here Virginia’s Fifth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Ninth District Congressional Race WFXR News […]
