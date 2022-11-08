Read full article on original website
Related
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
WSET
Virginia redistricting causing shifts among political candidates
(WSET) — Redistricting throughout Virginia has brought lots of changes, including the numbers the districts are labeled as. Delegate Kathy Byron has represented the 22nd District for 24 years. Now, what will be known as the 22nd district is in Northern Virginia. Byron said it's complicated, but a lot...
NRVNews
What Happened to the Department of Elections?
Here in Southwest Virginia. Polling precincts were removed and changed without notification. Folks were running all over Christiansburg, Montgomery County, Floyd County. City of Radford and Salem amongst others trying to find their polling precincts. I received this from the Board of Elections:. “Please be advised, if your polling place...
cardinalnews.org
Yes, Virginia, legislators can work across party lines. Here’s the proof.
It was approaching 4 p.m. on a Friday, which is never a good time to have a work emergency. Scott Surovell, though, had a work emergency. Worst of all, he had until 4:30 p.m. to solve it, but the solution, if one was to be found, was five hours away.
wvtf.org
Pope & Schapiro: The impact of the 2022 congressional elections
The outcome of the 2022 election is settled, at least in Virginia. So what does that mean for the future?. Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope recap the week in politics and state government.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
wvtf.org
Despite redistricting, Virginia districts largely saw lopsided margins of victory Tuesday
Although most of the attention goes to close races, most of Virginia’s congressional seats are seeing a lopsided result. Most incumbent members of Congress on the ballot in Virginia this year received more than 60% support from voters in their new districts. Those new maps came as the result of a redistricting commission that deadlocked, leading to court-drawn maps as a way to remove partisan gerrymandering.
‘A good night for incumbents’ in Virginia midterm elections (+ Spanberger (+ Victory video!)
District 2 representative Jen Kiggans talking to supporters after giving her victory speech.Courtesy of Adrianna Lawrence / CNS. All but one incumbent across Virginia’s 11 congressional districts will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after races were called in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District race.
thecollegianur.com
Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia
Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
How redistricting in Virginia is anticipated to shift local races
What used to be Virginia's 7th District is now part of the state's 1st District. Several Districts near Central Virginia were shifted recently.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
Election results: Four Virginia races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
(WFXR) — The polls have officially closed in the Commonwealth and WFXR is keeping an eye on election results for key races in the area. Roanoke City Council All 2022 midterm election area races can be found here Virginia’s Fifth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Ninth District Congressional Race WFXR News […]
Comments / 1