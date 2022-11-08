Read full article on original website
Mets' John Curtiss: Option picked up
Curtiss (elbow) had his $775,000 team option for 2023 exercised by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 28-year-old didn't pitch in 2022 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets will bring him back to potentially make his team debut next year. Curtiss underwent the procedure in September 2021, so he could be fully healthy for the start of spring training.
MLB free agency: Cody Bellinger and more non-tender candidates who could find themselves on the market
Major League Baseball's deadline for tendering contracts to unsigned players falls on Nov. 18 this year, or a couple of weeks earlier than normal. For those unfamiliar with the concept, teams have to choose whether or not to extend contract offers to all players not already signed to guaranteed deals. That encompasses most players with fewer than six years of big-league service time (though there are exceptions, such as players who agreed to long-term extensions earlier in their careers).
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: 2023 option picked up
The Mets exercised Carrasco's $14 million club option for 2023 on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Carrasco produced a 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 152:41 K:BB across 152 innings for New York in 2022, leading the organization to pick up his option for next year. The veteran right-hander will provide some stability for the Mets' rotation with Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt entering free agency.
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Removed from 40-man roster
McKay (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay missed the first four months of 2022 while he recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he made only a handful of appearances in the minors before he required Tommy John surgery. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and will spend the full 2023 campaign rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
Diamondbacks' Tyler Zuber: Outrighted to Triple-A
Zuber (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Zuber hasn't pitched in a game since 2021 due to right shoulder impingement syndrome. He was claimed off waivers from Kansas City in October, but will have to start the season in Triple-A before the Diamondbacks feel comfortable bringing him back to the majors.
Pirates' Jason Delay: Removed from 40-man roster
Delay cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Delay played in 57 games for Pittsburgh last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. It was the 27-year-old's first taste of the big leagues, and he had a .213/.265/.271 slash line with one home run, 11 RBI and 17 runs.
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it
Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw 'nearing' one-year deal, per report
Long-time Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was technically going to free agency, though things never got to the point where he was permitted to sign elsewhere, it appears. Just hours after the Dodgers declined to extend him a qualifying offer -- speculation indicated it was out of respect for letting Kershaw take his time on a decision -- the player and team have reportedly come to an agreement.
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
MLB rumors: Mets interested in old friend Michael Conforto; Yankees eyeing a new outfielder
The General Manager Meetings have concluded, qualifying offers were extended on Thursday and the Major League Baseball offseason moves forward ever so slowly. Of course, there was some big news Friday. After winning the World Series, the Houston Astros and general manager James Click have parted ways. Remember to keep...
MLB rumors: Yankees have 'positive conversation' with Aaron Judge; Chris Flexen could be hot trade target
The MLB offseason is underway and soon the major trades and free agent signings will arrive. Until then, here are the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Now here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.
Warriors try to extend winning streak against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have a winning streak, and they will look to stretch it to three when they visit
Seahawks set to have the first player in NFL history to play a game in five different countries
Tom Brady won't be the only one breaking records Sunday when the NFL plays its first regular-season game ever in Germany. Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is also going to be breaking a record, which will happen as soon as he sets foot on the field in Munich. Once the game...
FTX collapse: Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani among sports figures set to potentially lose money
The cryptocurrency market was rocked Friday by the collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and saw CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resign after his assets plummeted in worth from $16 billion at the beginning of the week to virtually nothing. The fall of FTX, which had been hailed as a trusted crypto platform, is set to have major consequences for its investors, several of whom are major figures on the field and in the business of sports.
