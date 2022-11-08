Missing kayaker’s body surfaces in lake after 2-week search, New York police say

A man last seen setting up his kayak along a lake was found dead after a two-week search, New York state police say.

The kayaker disappeared on Oct. 22, when his kayak was found empty at Canadarago Lake, which is in central New York, according to state authorities. This came after he was seen near the lake’s boat launch.

On Nov. 7, the body of Frederick Mayock, 47, who is from Springfield, Massachusetts, was spotted after surfacing on the same lake, according to a news release and statement by police spokeswoman Aga Dembinska.

Police did not specify his cause of death.

Before Mayock’s body was found, state police used a helicopter, drones and the department’s underwater recovery team in the search, the release says.

Police were alerted to his disappearance when a witness reported seeing his kayak floating on the lake and his car stayed empty at a nearby dock, Dembinska told McClatchy News in a statement.

His death is being investigated, Dembinska added.

Police did not release any other information regarding the discovery of Mayock.

Canadarago Lake can get up to 44 feet deep and covers 1,944 acres.

It is located in Otsego County, about 75 miles west of Albany.

Decomposing ‘body’ prompts FBI response, NC cops say. But it wasn’t what it seemed

Missing 76-year-old hiker found dead on mountain trail, Alaska rescuers say

64-year-old found dead after vanishing on solo hunting trip, Colorado rescuers say

Boys fishing found 10-year-old girl dead in 1966. Now an arrest is made, officials say