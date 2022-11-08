Read full article on original website
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Art Cashin says markets will likely re-test the lows after Thursday's 'borderline miraculous' rally
Cathie Wood's Innovation ETF draws $1 billion despite a 60% loss. Here's why investors are standing by her.
FTX Group begins voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings
Crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings following its fallout this week. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the details.
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
CNBC Stock World Cup: Exxon vs Aramco and Vale vs BHP — who wins?
Ahead of the World Cup, Paul Sankey of Sankey Research talks to CNBC about whether Exxon or Aramco will give investors a greater total return over the next 12 months. And Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning gives his take on who's the winner: Vale or BHP?
Oil prices settle 1% higher on tepid U.S. inflation data
Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending lower for the first time this week, as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data offset worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China would hurt fuel demand. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied after the inflation data supported investor hopes that the Federal...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after violating company's code of conduct
Keurig Dr Pepper announced Thursday that CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu agreed to resign after violating the company's code of conduct. The beverage giant said the violations were not related to the company's strategy, operations or financial reporting. Keurig Dr Pepper's board reappointed Bob Gamgort, chairman and former CEO, as chief executive.
Thousands at Meta, Twitter, Salesforce lost jobs this week—the shock could ripple through the economy for months
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off within days, as tech giants including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others shed headcount going into the final stretch of the year. At least 20,300 U.S. tech workers were let go from their jobs in November, and more than 100,000 since the beginning of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the field.
The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
A call to action on Home Depot
A call to action with Home Depot. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
