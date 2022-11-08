ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
CNBC

Why investors have jumped off the Carvana bandwagon

Carvana's rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic has since turned into a nightmare for investors amid rising interest rates, inflation and self-inflicted wounds. Shares of Carvana have fallen from an all-time high of nearly $377 per share to as little as $6.50 per share this week – a 98% decline.
CNBC

Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally

The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps back above $17,000, and SBF blames himself for FTX's collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox of eToro discusses the impact of Binance backing out of the FTX rescue on crypto markets and the industry as a whole.
CNBC

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
CNBC

Oil prices settle 1% higher on tepid U.S. inflation data

Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending lower for the first time this week, as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data offset worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China would hurt fuel demand. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied after the inflation data supported investor hopes that the Federal...
CNBC

Thousands at Meta, Twitter, Salesforce lost jobs this week—the shock could ripple through the economy for months

Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off within days, as tech giants including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others shed headcount going into the final stretch of the year. At least 20,300 U.S. tech workers were let go from their jobs in November, and more than 100,000 since the beginning of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the field.
CNBC

The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers

While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy