Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to hold on to these 3 cloud stocks and sell the rest
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered a list of stock picks for investors who are bullish on cloud computing but cautioned that he believes there's more pain to come. "I recommend using this incredible rebound actually as a rare opportunity to sell the weaker cloud stocks into strength," he said. "That said, some of them might be worth keeping, but only the highest quality names."
CNBC
Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis.
CNBC
FTX says it's removing trading and withdrawals, moving digital assets to a cold wallet after a $477 million suspected hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
CNBC
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
CNBC
Why investors have jumped off the Carvana bandwagon
Carvana's rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic has since turned into a nightmare for investors amid rising interest rates, inflation and self-inflicted wounds. Shares of Carvana have fallen from an all-time high of nearly $377 per share to as little as $6.50 per share this week – a 98% decline.
CNBC
FTX Group begins voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings
Crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings following its fallout this week. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the details.
CNBC
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps back above $17,000, and SBF blames himself for FTX's collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox of eToro discusses the impact of Binance backing out of the FTX rescue on crypto markets and the industry as a whole.
CNBC
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
CNBC
Oil prices settle 1% higher on tepid U.S. inflation data
Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending lower for the first time this week, as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data offset worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China would hurt fuel demand. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied after the inflation data supported investor hopes that the Federal...
CNBC
Thousands at Meta, Twitter, Salesforce lost jobs this week—the shock could ripple through the economy for months
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off within days, as tech giants including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others shed headcount going into the final stretch of the year. At least 20,300 U.S. tech workers were let go from their jobs in November, and more than 100,000 since the beginning of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the field.
CNBC
The global shipping industry is facing a new problem — too many containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
Comments / 0