Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott faces more questions about enforcement, funding for squeegee kid plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled the recommendations from his squeegee collaborative, there are still several questions about how the enforcement and job training portions will work. Enforcement zones are included in the plan in some of the city’s most high-trafficked areas in the city, including:...
foxbaltimore.com
Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
foxbaltimore.com
Some experts voice criticism over changing pension plan requirements for City Council
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The conversation continues as Baltimore's City Council moves one step closer to a final vote on a bill that would decrease the number of years in service for the city’s elected officials to earn a pension down from 12 to 8 years. "I think for...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council fast tracks bill to change pension requirements
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s City Council is one step closer to a final vote on a fast-tracked bill to decrease the number of years in service for Baltimore's elected officials to earn a pension down from 12 to 8 years. The legislation was sponsored by Council President Nick...
foxbaltimore.com
City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
foxbaltimore.com
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces historically inclusive transition at first official event
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Recently elected as Maryland's first Black governor, Wes Moore announced in College Park, Md. Thursday that he and Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller would be leading a 'historically inclusive' transition team. “Our transition will be the most engaged and inclusive in Maryland’s history,” says Moore....
foxbaltimore.com
Argument between lovers ends in body-slam; threats continued for months, say police
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — An argument between lovers ends with a woman in the hospital and a man on the run, officials say. The US Marshals Service has joined the search for Gregory Brookins-Grant, 30, of Baltimore. Brookins-Grant is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend inside the home they shared in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Brandon Scott will unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan Thursday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott will officially roll out his long-awaited "Squeegee Collaborative" plan at a news conference Thursday, the mayor's office said. Previously, the mayor's office released a few details about the plan, which includes self-policing by the squeegee kids and some kind of guaranteed income program to discourage the practice.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
foxbaltimore.com
Collaborative plan is 'putting a band-aid on an issue that requires long-term treatment'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Nov. 10th, Mayor Brandon Scott revealed his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban squeegeeing at six prominent intersections in the city. Deputy Mayor Faith Leech said they will start enforcing the ban on Jan. 10th. Community activist and founder of COR Health Institute Munir...
foxbaltimore.com
800 Baltimore City students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of Baltimore City High School and college students received a special treat with an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated sequel. The United Way of Central Maryland and the Propel Center hosted more than 800 Baltimore City students from five schools, as well as students from Coppin and Morgan, at The Senator Theater for a special screening of Wakanda Forever.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools to end bi-weekly COVID screening, case notifications in January
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools is making some major changes to its COVID-19 policies, including changes to screening for the virus and notifications about individual cases. Starting on January 3, 2023, Baltimore City Schools will no longer conduct screening tests at schools every other week. On that same...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
foxbaltimore.com
What Maryland's new marijuana law means for past drug convictions
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland voters have spoken, with just over 65% of them voting yes to legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday. The new law means starting next year, a small amount of cannabis will be de-criminalized for those 21-years-old and up. But what does this mean for those with prior drug convictions?
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
foxbaltimore.com
Comptroller-elect Lierman announces transition team, mostly comprised of women
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman announced her transition team in Annapolis Thursday morning as she prepares to take control of the Office in January. “This is a new era in Maryland with three statewide offices turning over," Lierman said. "This is the first time in over 100...
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
