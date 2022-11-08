ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Brandon Scott will unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott will officially roll out his long-awaited "Squeegee Collaborative" plan at a news conference Thursday, the mayor's office said. Previously, the mayor's office released a few details about the plan, which includes self-policing by the squeegee kids and some kind of guaranteed income program to discourage the practice.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

800 Baltimore City students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of Baltimore City High School and college students received a special treat with an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated sequel. The United Way of Central Maryland and the Propel Center hosted more than 800 Baltimore City students from five schools, as well as students from Coppin and Morgan, at The Senator Theater for a special screening of Wakanda Forever.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What Maryland's new marijuana law means for past drug convictions

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland voters have spoken, with just over 65% of them voting yes to legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday. The new law means starting next year, a small amount of cannabis will be de-criminalized for those 21-years-old and up. But what does this mean for those with prior drug convictions?
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

