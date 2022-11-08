ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Davis makes history as PA's first Black Lieutenant Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — 32-year-old Austin Davis is making history as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor. As Josh Shapiro’s running mate, Austin Davis will become the highest-ranking Black elected official in the state. “As your next lieutenant governor, I’ll always be your champion,” said Austin Davis....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Officers dispatched after man points loaded gun at wife during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police Department dispatched officers to a residence around 7 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute on October 31. Michael Reichwein, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats. According to officers, they were dispatched after Reichwein pointed a loaded gun at his wife during an argument.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

DMVA offering veterans resources to handle challenging economic times

It’s Veteran’s Day, an important day to acknowledge the sacrifice veterans and their families gave to serve our country. We know the economy is leading to issues in the civilian community. Homelessness is up. The need for food is up because of inflation and how expensive the cost of living is right now. The veteran community is often disproportionally impacted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI
local21news.com

Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Remnants of Nicole won't stop some high school football teams from taking the field

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — While the remnants of Nicole have caused some teams to postpone their games, Cumberland Valley will take on Manheim Township, Friday evening. The Athletic Director tells CBS 21's Nick Volturo that the artificial turf drains much better than natural grass, and the porous design allows more water to seep through and dry the field quicker.
MANHEIM, PA

