Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Blues’ O’Reilly
After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The battle of New York will be front and center of the hockey universe as the New York Islanders clash with the New York Rangers in what should be an absolutely epic showdown! With that being said, join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
Tatum Scores 31, Celtics Beat Pistons for 4th Straight Win
Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn't scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
Familiar Battles Key For New York Giants’ Fans Playoff Hopes
New York Giants fans are enjoying their team's incredible turnaround. With a 6-2 record coming out of the bye week, Big Blue fans realize that a playoff birth is more than within reach. That is if the Giants can continue to play above expectations and win the games they "should" win, like against the Texans and then the Lions. If head coach Brian Daboll and company continue to hold serve, Thanksgiving Day at 4:30pm could be an epic holiday battle in Dallas. Who would have thought that at the start of the season??
Young Jets Fan Who Goes For Ice Cream After Every Win Must Be Having an Awesome Season
The Jets are not a franchise known for winning football games. The last time they won the Super Bowl, their quarterback was named "Broadway" Joe Namath and football looked like this. So the Jets performance this year is astonishing. The team is 6-3 and just last week they took down...
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER SCRAPS W/ THATCHER DEMKO AND OLIVER EKMAN-LARSSON AFTER CRASHING THE NET
No one on Earth has ever criticized Brendan Gallagher for playing too soft. Well, I don't know that that is 100% true, but it does ring true over his NHL career. Gallagher has made a living playing hard and hungry hockey, especially around the other team's net. To boot, the Habs forward has a reputation of getting under the skin of the other team, and in Montreal's 5-2 win over Vancouver, it's safe to say Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was sick of him.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
NHL
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
Mariners add Pitchers Gabe Speier, Easton McGee to Roster
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier off waivers from Kansas City and acquired right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Boston in exchange for cash on Wednesday. Seattle also waived left-hander pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-hander Casey Sadler, leaving its 40-man roster at 36. The 27-year-old...
Penguins Players React to Jeff Carter Playing Defense
Thanks to multiple injuries, the Pittsburgh Penguins were forced to put a forward on the blue line.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0