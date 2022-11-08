After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO