Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Matt Cartwright delivers speech after the Associated Press declared him projected winner
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The race for the 8th congressional district being called by the AP - Matt Cartwright the projected winner - with 51.17 percent of the vote. After the Associated Press declared Cartwright the projected winner, he delivered a speech at the John Mitchell Statue near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
WOLF
Honoring our veterans in Luzerne Co.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — As communities across the nation come together to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day, so did the communities right here in Northeast, Pennsylvania. Lines were out the door at Mission BBQ today in Wilkes-Barre to join in on the celebration for...
WOLF
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hold donation drive
MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are holding a donation drive called Share the Warmth. It takes place until December 1st. They're looking for items such hats, socks, gloves, and blankets. All donations will be benefiting St. Francis of Assissi Kitchen,. For those who donate, you'll receive a...
WOLF
Geisinger Honors Veterans With Free Meals
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “Pennsylvania has the fourth largest population of Veterans in America. So, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members” Dan Landesberg, Associate VP for Operations, Geisinger Wyoming Valley. To celebrate Veterans Day, Geisinger is giving back by providing free meals. Marking...
WOLF
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
Comments / 0