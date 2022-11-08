Newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is forming a transition team as he begins his second term in office, with the CEO of Broward Health serving as one of its chairs. The governor named Shane Strum, president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, as one of the three chairs on his Keeping Florida Free Transition Team. The team will meet with state government leaders and advise Mr. DeSantis on appointments for his second term.

