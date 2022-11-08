ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River

The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
ADNA, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?

The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program

(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property

Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy