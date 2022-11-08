Read full article on original website
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
KGW
Gluesenkamp Perez maintains lead after large ballot drop in tight race for Washington's 3rd District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez held an 11,123-vote lead over Republican Joe Kent. The preliminary results were a surprise to many political forecasters — a sign that Gluesenkamp Perez had a chance to flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from red to blue. In...
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from Richland announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican during the state race...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash
An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
610KONA
Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?
The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program
(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
