Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Corrections seeks veterans for employment opportunities
Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a day to honor the men and women who have served the United States. The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is committed to supporting veterans with employment opportunities. Of the 10,117 men and women employed by the VADOC, according to a press release, 8.4 percent are...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships
These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
How you can help veterans every day
As the nation celebrates our 17 million living veterans, it is also important to know that the chance these heroes will end their own lives prematurely is still higher than among civilians. Among veterans with PTSD, suicide is the fourth most common cause of death. Among veterans younger than 35, it’s second. Over the past […] The post How you can help veterans every day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0