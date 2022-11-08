ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships

These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How you can help veterans every day

As the nation celebrates our 17 million living veterans, it is also important to know that the chance these heroes will end their own lives prematurely is still higher than among civilians. Among veterans with PTSD, suicide is the fourth most common cause of death. Among veterans younger than 35, it’s second. Over the past […] The post How you can help veterans every day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

