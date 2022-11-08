MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.

