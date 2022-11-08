Read full article on original website
Interstate 81 crashes caused delays in Lebanon County; speed restrictions in place
(WHTM) — Crashes due to weather have caused multiple accidents along Midstate routes, mostly Interstate 81. According to 511pa.com, there was a crash that was located on Interstate 81 south between Exit 100: PA 443- Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72- Lebanon. All lanes were closed. Further south,...
Manheim Township officials seek infrastructure improvements
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Lancaster County. “Over the last 30 years as the population has grown, the services we provide have grown,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township Manager. But the infrastructure hasn’t. Get severe weather alerts...
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
Pennsylvania American Water starts $310K system upgrade for Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 11, Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to replace a quarter-mile of water main in Derry Township, Dauphin County. According to the water company, the upgrade will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for...
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For kids in court, it is not an easy place to be, so the Lancaster County courthouse is trying to be more kid-friendly. On Thursday, the courthouse opened two children’s comfort rooms. The Lancaster Bar Association and Lancaster Law Foundation pitched in to fund...
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
Pennsylvania State Police surprise Midstate boy with special day
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Hershey for a Midstate boy to give him the surprise of his young life. Eight-year-old Issac Pruitt suffers from a medical condition called dwarfism. Pruitt also has a love of police and talks about them all the time on TikTok.
Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
Catherine Hershey Schools expand into Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County. On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville. The goal of these schools is to uplift children...
