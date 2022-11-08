ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 2022 is the most fun Seahawks team in years

The 2022 NFL season is surprising for Seattle Seahawks fans and league experts alike. Geno Smith and the NFC West No. 1 Seahawks (5-3) look better than Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (3-5) through eight weeks following what may be an infamous trade. The Seahawks are the most fun...
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Response To Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson has officially responded to Pete Carroll's not-so-subtle dig at him earlier this week. On his radio show Monday night, Carroll praised Geno Smith, Wilson's replacement in Seattle, for his willingness to wear a wristband during games to assist with play calling. “If you notice, Geno’s going off the...
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past

Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
‘Coin Don’t Lie': Can You Believe This NY Jets’ Fan’s Mind-Blowing Predictions?

A lot of New York Jets' fans expected this year's team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

