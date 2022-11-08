Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
atozsports.com
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Daily Evergreen
Why 2022 is the most fun Seahawks team in years
The 2022 NFL season is surprising for Seattle Seahawks fans and league experts alike. Geno Smith and the NFC West No. 1 Seahawks (5-3) look better than Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (3-5) through eight weeks following what may be an infamous trade. The Seahawks are the most fun...
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Response To Pete Carroll
Russell Wilson has officially responded to Pete Carroll's not-so-subtle dig at him earlier this week. On his radio show Monday night, Carroll praised Geno Smith, Wilson's replacement in Seattle, for his willingness to wear a wristband during games to assist with play calling. “If you notice, Geno’s going off the...
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Yardbarker
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL MVP Candidate Josh Allen Diagnosed with Elbow Injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been lighting up the field all season, leading his team to a 6-2 record on the season so far. He's been incredible this year, including making throws like this one last week in a loss to the Jets. However, it seems like the NFL's...
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones Getting Roasted for Absurd Claim Regarding Player Safety
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is great at making money and making headlines. Sometimes, the headlines aren't good, but it has never seemed to impact the money Jones makes. In fact, some would argue that publicity has only helped. In just the last three weeks, Jones made headlines for wearing...
‘Coin Don’t Lie': Can You Believe This NY Jets’ Fan’s Mind-Blowing Predictions?
A lot of New York Jets' fans expected this year's team to be improved from a season ago. No one expected the team to have a record of 6-3 heading into their Week 10 bye. Sports fans around the country have various creative ways to prognosticate their team's record before the season begins. Over the years, we've seen videos of animals bouncing balls into hoops labeled with team logos; we've witnessed fish and dogs swimming and running toward treats positioned in front of team logos; we've seen it all.
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0