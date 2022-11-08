ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Local voters head to the polls

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Election Day is here and registered voters who didn’t cast their ballots early or opt for an absentee were headed to the polls.

Some observers reported busy election sites today with statewide races for Governor, US Senate, Attorney General and Comptroller on the ballot along with Congress, State Senate, Assembly, Broome County Sheriff and multiple local municipal elections.

11,320 people cast ballots at early voting locations in Broome County this year.

The results of those votes will be available when polls close at 9 p.m. along with absentees that have already arrived at the Board of Election.

A new New York State law, that withstood a court challenge, allows election workers to canvas and scan those absentee ballots ahead of time, as opposed to forcing boards of election to wait many days before beginning the process.

