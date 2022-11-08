ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

2022 Holly Fair with the Junior League of Panama City

American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday. The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. Coffee Food Truck Brews Things Differently. Updated: 14 hours ago. Panama City Coffee...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Veterans Day Parade Bay County

American Charlie’s kicking off Veterans Day Salute. American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday. The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Holly Fair is back

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City welcomes the 2022 Holly Fair to the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach. The event kicked off Thursday with a preview party and continues all weekend until Sunday. This fair is a ticketed event and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Storm Coverage Apalachicola

The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. Panama City Coffee Company is a locally-loved coffee shop that operates like a food truck. Owner Daniel Pratt, also known for his ‘Coffee on a Bike’, started chasing the dream in the years following Hurricane Michael.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Coffee Food Truck Brews Things Differently

The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. City council members passed an agreement Thursday to build a new fire tower for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police joins NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are taking the importance of wearing a seat belt to the next level. Starting Friday, the department is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) “Click It or Ticket” Campaign. Chief deputy John Moore says a seatbelt...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holly Fair begins in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s still mid-November, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas anyway. An annual fundraiser is getting ready to sprinkle some Christmas spirit. “I hope you come out and shop and have a holly jolly Holly Fair.” says Lauren Presser, Holly...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Click it or Ticket

Panama City Coffee Company is a locally-loved coffee shop that operates like a food truck. Owner Daniel Pratt, also known for his ‘Coffee on a Bike’, started chasing the dream in the years following Hurricane Michael. PCB Fire Rescue will get new fire tower. Updated: 5 hours ago.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Knights of Columbus Honor Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Catholic brotherhood is on a mission to honor those who have given us freedom. “Freedom isn’t free,” said Knights of Columbus Event Chairperson Kevin Hall. The Knights of Columbus is fulfilling its Veterans Day quest to recognize the people who have served.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Fire Rescue will get new fire tower

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters in Panama City Beach will have a state of the art place to train. City council members passed an agreement Thursday to build a new fire tower for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. It will be between Nautilus Street and N. Gulf Blvd....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City showcases military history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is partnering with local museums and other groups to honor the history of the military. Right when you walk into city hall you can’t miss this historic display. You are instantly transported to certain times in the past. This history lesson is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Richard Jackson Blvd. project is put on backburner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One street project in Panama City Beach will have to wait to be completed. City council members voted to hold off on the North Richard Jackson Segment II Project until the city receives funding from the Florida Department of Transportation. The city was not...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Vietnam Veteran honored on Veteran’s Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Veteran’s Day is a day to honor and thank military veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day, American Charlie’s Grill and Tavern celebrated a local Vietnam Veteran Friday afternoon. The veteran received a round of applause as soon as he stepped through the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Girls Inc. 7th annual Boots and Bling

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a boot-scootin’ good time in Panama City Beach Friday night, as Girls Inc. of Bay County hosted its 7th annual Boots and Bling fundraiser. It’s billed as a premier casual country gala, complete with a country music concert, dinner and a...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Veteran’s Day celebration at Lynn Haven Elementary School

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday is Veterans Day and Lynn Haven Elementary School did their part in celebrating veterans in our area. This marks the seventh year they put this program on for veterans. Students were able to sing songs and give speeches to show their appreciation for our...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Students Send Cards To Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day. A day to recognize all who have honorably served, and a chance to recognize the fact that every veteran has their own story. Robert Ivey was in the Air Force for more than 20 years, with stints in the Korean and Vietnam war.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven shows positive growth in rebuild process

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven is continuing its rebuild efforts after all of its city facilities were either damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael. City Manager Vickie Gainer gave an update on the city’s progress at Wednesday’s Bay EDA Investors Meeting. Some main city projects include...
LYNN HAVEN, FL

