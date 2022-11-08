Read full article on original website
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Hawaii veterans return home from trip of a lifetime
The local vets were part of the first annual Honor Flight from Hawaii —an all-expense paid trip to Washington that pays tribute to their service and sacrifice.
Making Hawaii green with tree giveaway
An event is happening this weekend to help make Hawaii clean, green and more beautiful! It's the 1,000 Tree Giveaway and you can score a free tree or plant.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
LIST: Can you name Hawaii’s most popular cars?
Tempus Logix is a vehicle transportation company that came up with the top cars you will spot while living in or visiting Hawaii.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of November 7)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies
As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
Gov. Elect Josh Green covers what’s ahead in transition to his new job
We've interviewed him as state senator, lieutenant governor and now as governor-elect. Now Dr. Josh Green joins Gina Mangieri and Brigette Namata for an in-studio interview about what’s next in his transition to governor.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest
HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
Hawaii vote volume strong, but turnout ranks worst ever
It depends on whether you look at the count of votes cast or the percentage of registered voters who participated. Either way, there's big room for improvement to make sure more people make their votes count.
Award Winning family owned business brings Hawaiian Sea Salts and Seasonings
Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts is doing something no one else is with local salt, pepper, and sugar. This family run business is infusing fruit flavors into its sea salts and sugars and the taste is out of this world. Laura Cristobol Andersland invented her first seasoning at age...
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
