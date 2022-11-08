Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta provides Granit Xhaka update after early substitution vs Wolves
Mikel Arteta has explained why Granit Xhaka was forced off after 15 minutes against Wolves on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's January transfer plans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed a desire for new signings in January.
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge to undergo large development changes
Chelsea are considering the options for Stamford Bridge redevelopment and assembling team of experts.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Mikel Arteta heaps praise onto Arsenal following win over Wolves
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was made up with his side following a 2-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League.
Brenden Aaronson 'growing like a weed' with Leeds United, says Jesse Marsch
There are plenty of ways to complement one of your best players. A superlative here, a pat on the back there. But comparing them to a weed? That's a new one.
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves vs Arsenal on TV in the UK, USA & Canada.
Antonio Conte explains why Harry Kane will have 'fantastic' World Cup
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to have a 'fantastic' World Cup campaign with England due to his much improved fitness and conditioning.
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Player ratings as Cherries dismantle sorry Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Bournemouth vs. Everton in the Premier League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Erik ten Hag hints at key Man Utd role for Anthony Martial
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appears to have all but confirmed that Anthony Martial will be his first-choice striker moving forward, as long as the Fr
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Forest earn crucial win
Match report and player ratings as Nottingham Forest beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Maguire to leave Man Utd; Arsenal make Mudryk bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Maguire, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Endrick, Memphis Depay & more.
Marcelo Bielsa in talks with Bournemouth of vacant manager job
Bournemouth are interested in former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and have spoken to him about becoming their new head coach, but current interim Gary O'Neil remai
Antonio Conte makes worrying Harry Kane admission ahead of World Cup
Antonio Conte has admitted Harry Kane is feeling "really really tired" heading into the World Cup.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Darwin Nunez double sends Reds into sixth
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV & live stream.
