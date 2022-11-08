ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff. Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results. This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who took the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates led the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. Get a look at...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

What the latest inflation report means for you

The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!. The food drive is happening all throughout November. Creating murals and the conversation at The Drop. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.

Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!

The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop. Harris...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy