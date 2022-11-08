Read full article on original website
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff. Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results. This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff...
2 former North Carolina detention center officers charged in death of inmate, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who took the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates led the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. Get a look at...
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
What the latest inflation report means for you
The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!. The food drive is happening all throughout November. Creating murals and the conversation at The Drop. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling...
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency...
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
The husband-wife duo is back home in North Carolina after touring around the country. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down. Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop. Harris...
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
