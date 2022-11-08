Read full article on original website
LCN Now Accepting Letters to Santa
The holiday season is coming up fast. To make sure Santa Claus hears the community’s Christmas wishes, The Lincoln County News is creating a supplement containing letters from local children. Below is a piece of special stationery to print for children to write down what they would like for...
Waldoboro Hears Options for Correcting Recreation Grant Conflict from ‘70s
Waldoboro will discuss several options for recreation facilities in coming months to return to good standing on a federal grant received in the 1970s for its A.D. Gray School site. Marcus Benner, Waldoboro recreation director, and Max Johnstone, planning and development director, informed the Waldoboro Select Board about the situation...
Samuel Merritt Trott
Samuel Merritt Trott, 83, of Bath, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bath on Aug. 25, 1939 to C. Roland and Mildred (Hooper) Trott. He graduated from Morse High School in 1958 and attended Boston University. On July 22, 1961, Sam married Barbara J. Kenney. He was employed by Bath National Bank, then worked for Bath Iron Works as a material analyst, retiring in 1995 after 29 years.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM, the Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a Special Town Meeting to see if the Town will appropriate $32,500 from the Undesignated Fund Balance for the Public Works. This meeting will be held in-person, at the Municipal Building at...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Veterans Find Camaraderie, Critiques at Writing Workshop
A local workshop for veterans is helping its members harness their talent to write. The workshop, which meets in the Peace Gallery in downtown Damariscotta, is a branch of the larger Veterans Writing Project, an organization founded by current Edgecomb resident Ron Capps. According to Capps, the nonprofit donor-funded Veterans...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire
STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
One person injured in fire that destroyed a home in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — One person suffered minor injuries during a Thursday fire that destroyed a Naples home. Around 3 p.m., crews from the Naples Fire Department were called to a residence on Gore Road for a report of a structure fire, according to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox. Crews...
