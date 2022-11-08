Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
(The Center Square) – As the economy teeters on the edge of a possible recession, there is optimism about the upcoming holiday spending season. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6% and 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew more than 13% over 2020, shattering previous records.
starvedrock.media
"Celebration of Lights" In La Salle Opens
La Salle's “Celebration of Lights” went live about 5 Friday in Rotary Park on Troy Grove blacktop. At least 425 displays are part of this year's event. Hours are 5 – 9 weekdays and 5 – 10 Fridays and Saturdays. As Christmas draws closer, usually the...
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
starvedrock.media
Accident in Putnam County; man hit by car - possible gunshot wound south of Utica
Utica Fire and EMS were called to stage at Routes 71 and 178 around 1am this morning. They were told nearby that a man had been hit by a vehicle. A second call came to Utica EMS that a man had a gunshot wound. He was also at a site near Routes 71 and 178. It's not clear whether this was the same man or not. La Salle County Sheriff's office is investigating.
