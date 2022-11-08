ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

WBKO

Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business

A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father

A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Pedestrian Dies Attempting To Cross I-65

A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Movie filmed in Barren Co. brings positive impact to community

The saying it’s “Better in the Barrens” and film production companies American Cinema Inspires and BTF Media believe that to be true after choosing Barren County for a movie set. Film work for “Finding Love in Sisters” began in October where locations in the county set the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky

Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
KENTUCKY STATE

