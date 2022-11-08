Read full article on original website
WBKO
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
lakercountry.com
Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business
A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
wymt.com
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green recently returned indictments separately charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, including a Livingston County man. It was announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers of Livingston County was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50...
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police
Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
14news.com
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies Attempting To Cross I-65
A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
jpinews.com
Movie filmed in Barren Co. brings positive impact to community
The saying it’s “Better in the Barrens” and film production companies American Cinema Inspires and BTF Media believe that to be true after choosing Barren County for a movie set. Film work for “Finding Love in Sisters” began in October where locations in the county set the...
wdrb.com
Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
