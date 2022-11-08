Read full article on original website
Related
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
South Coast city donates land for construction of affordable townhome project
A South Coast city has taken another step towards dealing with the affordable housing crisis in the region. The City of Thousand Oaks donated nearly four acres of land to the non-profit group Housing Land Trust Ventura County for development of an affordable townhome project. Plans call for the property...
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day
The event will be held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and feature a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event with no-contact pickup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Local attorney hosts annual free Veterans Day barbecue in Santa Maria
An annual event in Santa Maria took place once again this year. Held as a drive-thru event last year, this year was in person.
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Struck and Killed by Car While Crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning. The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway by an Uber passenger vehicle near the Patterson Avenue freeway entrance around 1:50 a.m., according to a tweet by Scott Safechuck, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Pedestrian dead on Hwy 101 after being struck by car
The incident happened on NB Hwy 101, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances. After being closed for several hours, all lanes are now open.
Heavy rain Tuesday doesn’t make up for the months of drought
Drivers found many swamped streets in Santa Barbara's intense storm Tuesday. Hail fell in the overnight. The post Heavy rain Tuesday doesn’t make up for the months of drought appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitventuraca.com
Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura
Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
City Attorney Terminated by Santa Barbara City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne has been terminated by a unanimous vote from the City Council on Tuesday. Around noon the City issued a statement explaining that during a Special Closed Session meeting of the City Council, Mayor Randy Rowse reported that the Council voted to terminate the employment of Calonne, effective December 8, 2022.
Police search for missing Simi Valley mother after ‘significant amount of blood’ found in home
Police are searching for a missing mother of two after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night. The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to be found at her residence. Officers also found her wallet and keys at […]
Ventura County Reporter
Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve
Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
