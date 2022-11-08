ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGiRH_0j3W8ZVk00
Megan Thee Stallion.                         Source: Noam Galai / Getty

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

After getting slammed for allegedly talking about the Houston hottie, it has been confirmed that she actually has a writing credit on the Her Loss album, which “Circo Loco” appears on. The “Her” rapper has a writing credit on their song “Rich Flex” thanks to 21 Savage revising her “Savage” lyrics. On “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage rapped: “I’m a savage/Smack her booty in Magic/I’ll slap a p**** n**** with a ratchet.”

Megan Thee Stallion Responded To Drake’s Alleged Diss Via Twitter

When Megan Thee Stallion heard “Circo Loco,” she snapped on Twitter. In a series of tweets, she expressed her disgust over this alleged diss.

Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** N*****!. Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*** it bye.

Drake didn’t confirm or deny claims that he was talking about Meg.

There was also speculation that Drake was talking about a woman who goes by Elke the Stallion and not Megan. Elke the Stallion allegedly lied about having surgical injections to enhance her rear end (aka a** shots) and claims that her derriere is all natural.

