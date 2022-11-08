ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Union Democrats hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Times Leader

Pa. Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats

HARRISBURG — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from narrow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

