New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
Mercer County counts continue after scanner snafu
By Friday afternoon, election officials had tallied ballots cast on Election Day, but thousands of mail and provisional ballots remained. The post Mercer County counts continue after scanner snafu appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hold two Atlantic County commissioner seats, Democrats hold one
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Ernest Coursey has won re-election to a fourth term on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, leading Republican businesswoman Vern Macon by a 55%-45% margin in the 1st district as of 11:33 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., two Republican incumbents, At-Large Commissioner Amy...
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
New Jersey Globe
Union Democrats hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democratic in Union County have retained four countywide offices, with Commissioners Bette Jane Kowalski, Rebecca Williams, and Sergio Granados earning re-election and Commissioner Christopher Hudak winning the office of county surrogate. As of 11:00 p.m. and with nearly all precincts reporting, all three commissioners...
Pa. Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats
HARRISBURG — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from narrow...
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
New Jersey Globe
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
