Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Recount issued for Ellsworth City Council race
ELLSWORTH — A recount has been issued for the Ellsworth City Council race. The recount will be exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein, according to city treasurer Toni Dyer. The initial count showed Jon Stein winning the third and final seat by a margin of 56 votes...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
foxbangor.com
Jon Stein secures Ellsworth city council seat following recount
ELLSWORTH — Jon Stein has secured his spot in Ellsworth City Council following a recount. The recount was issued exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein to determine who would take the third and final available seat on the city council. Stein won by a margin of just...
penbaypilot.com
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WGME
Bruce Poliquin hoping to unseat Jared Golden, no winner declared
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 race in which Jared Golden defeated Bruce Poliquin in the first ever ranked-choice vote in a U.S. congressional race. At his watch party at Dysart’s in Bangor Tuesday, Poliquin told his supporters at 11:15 p.m. to go home. But...
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
foxbangor.com
Brewer company helping Maine soldiers
BREWER– Box of Maine has found a yummy way to help veterans . The company packages Maine made foods and items into variety boxes that offer tastes of what Maine is famous for to those who receive it. Now they have created a way to sponsor a Maine solider.
foxbangor.com
UMaine administrators consider big changes to Maine Day
ORONO — University of Maine administrators are considering whether to re-brand or even cancel the longstanding tradition known as Maine Day. The event was introduced by the university in 1935 to promote volunteerism and campus-based community events. However, the university’s president says in recent years, student behavior on Maine...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Veterans Day Parade
BANGOR — A local Junior ROTC group organized a parade to honor veterans in the greater Bangor area. The Bangor High School JROTC hosted their annual Veterans Day parade welcoming veterans of all kinds from the greater Bangor area. “I feel privileged to be here. I wasn’t expecting this...
foxbangor.com
2 warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR– The following warming centers are currently open 7 days/week.:. Check in between 2 and 4 pm for overnight stay. Breakfast and dinner provided. Volunteers are always welcome.
foxbangor.com
Museum Honors Veterans
BANGOR — A museum ended its season with a celebration to honor its veterans. The Cole Land Transportation Museum celebrated Veterans Day with a performance from the Bangor Band and a selection of essays from local students. The essays were the result of the museum’s Veteran interview program.
foxbangor.com
Augusta breaks ground for new police department
AUGUSTA — A groundbreaking ceremony took place at 7 Willow St. in Augusta Thursday morning. At the sight of the old Hannaford city officials marked the occasion with shovels in dirt, and homicide detective Christian Behr marveled at this moment. “This moment for a lot of us is something...
foxbangor.com
Husson University honors veterans
BANGOR– Husson University in Bangor honored veterans for their service and sacrifice yesterday. The presentation included remarks from several speakers, including an active duty army solider who just came back after a 3 year overseas tour in South Korea and a professor of military science at the University of Maine.
foxbangor.com
Medomak Valley dominant in first football regional title win
HAMPDEN – No. 1 Medomak Valley won the 2022 Class C North football title Friday night after defeating No. 2 Hermon 40-20. Their first in school history, the Panthers relied on running back Hayden Staples all night. Staples rushed for 3 touchdowns on the night, including the first two of the game that put Medomak up 13-0 in the first quarter. The other touchdowns for the Panthers were scored by Blake Simmons off a 45-yard Wyatt Simmons pass in the 3rd quarter and backup QB Liam Wilson on a short run in the 4th.
foxbangor.com
Waterville teen indicted by Federal Grand Jury
WATERVILLE– A Waterville man has been indicted for conspiring to provide materials to support terrorists and possessing homemade explosive devices. A Federal Grand Jury charged Xavier Pelkey, 19 in a two count indictment. According to the indictment and court records, between November 2021 and February 2022, Pelkey allegedly conspired...
foxbangor.com
Parkers’ family ties aid in Orono’s state title run
HAMPDEN – The Orono Red Riots are ready for their shot at the 8-Man Small state title on Saturday, but senior lineman Noah Parker was born ready. His father, line coach Jon Parker, was also a lineman on the 1994 Orono team. The last one to make a state final.
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
foxbangor.com
Somerset Mill to get $418 million dollar investment
SKOWHEGAN– Some great news for the Skowhegan area, the Somerset Mill is getting an upgrade. Sappi North America , who owns Somerset Mill, and has 750 employees, announced today that it is investing $418 million dollars in their paper machine number 2, changing the type of paper they are producing and to increase its capacity and make solid bleached sulfate board.
foxbangor.com
FBI investigates alleged illegal trafficking of Native American human remains
FAIRFIELD — Recently unsealed court documents reveal that the Federal Bureau of Investigations seized what is believed to be human remains from a Fairfield antique shop. Back in May of this year a search warrant was issued for Poulins Antiques & Auctions to gather evidence for an alleged illegal trafficking of Native American human remains.
Comments / 0