The cast for the legacy version of The Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. And one person is noticeably absent: Ramona Singer. The OG had been the only star of the original format to remain on the show for its entirety. After a controversial 13th season filled with conversations about microaggressions and race in America at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter Movement, Singer came under fire for alleged racial insensitivity and toxic behavior. There was even an investigation into her allegedly telling another co-star there's a reason that up until that point, there were no Black Housewives on the show. Singer denied the claims, and the investigation was closed. But the damage was done. There was no reunion special either.

3 HOURS AGO