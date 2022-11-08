Read full article on original website
'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon
The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Jennifer Lopez Accompanies Ben Affleck on Dunkin' Run, and Fans Love the Commitment
Jennifer Lopez is supporting her husband through his love and addiction of his favorite coffee brand. Ben Affleck's fans are aware of the actor's affinity for Dunkin' Donuts, and Lopez is not only nurturing it, but she's along for the ride on his Dunkin' runs. The Daily Mail snapped photos of Mr. and Mrs. Affleck a Dunkin' Donuts store in LA's Brentwood neighborhood on Nov. 8.
'My Three Sons' Star Dawn Lyn Gets Hopeful Health Update Following Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic 1960s TV show My Three Sons, is now breathing on her own. Lyn underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor in October but fell into a coma. On Wednesday, Lyn's former co-star, Tina Cole, told TMZ Lyn's condition is improving. Lyn, 59, continues...
Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'
Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Maren Morris Shows up at 2022 CMAs After Revealing She Was Skipping Amid Jason and Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris ended up attending this year's CMA Awards despite her feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean. Even though she attended the event, she and her husband, Ruan Hurd, skipped the red carpet, per PEOPLE. Morris was nominated for Album of the Year for her latest release, Humble Quest. Despite...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'
Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Message to Ex Jennifer Aniston About Fertility Issues
Justin Theroux is lending his support to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. On the heels of Aniston's interview with Allure in which she spoke about fertility issues, Theroux shared a sweet message to her online, per E! News. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2017. Even though they have gone their separate ways, they remain on good terms.
Emily Blunt Has a Totally Different Answer About a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Than Anne Hathaway
Emily Blunt is nostalgic for her Runway magazine days. The A Quiet Place star, 39, confirmed on The View Nov. 11 that she would be willing to do a sequel to her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, her real-life brother-in-law. "The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad," Blunt said of her character Emily Charlton, assistant to Streep's intimidating fashion editor. "And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," she said of her costars.
Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited out of 'The Kardashians' Following His Breakup With Kim
Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."
Tom Cruise's Son Connor's Catches Massive Fish for Good Cause, But Many Aren't Happy
Connor Cruise's latest big fish seemed to be his largest to date, and is sure to pep up supporters and haters alike. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a mixed bag of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes.
Gisele Bündchen Secretly Buys Mansion Across From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen divorced Tom Brady in October, but the two won't be far away from each other. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old model secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion that sits directly across the creek from Brady's home, which is currently under constriction. According to TMZ Sports, Brady knew she was buying the home since it has to do with co-parenting. Bündchen and Brady have two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
Camila Alves McConaughey Injures Her Neck Falling Down Stairs
Camila Alves has been injured in a fall and is on the mend. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Matthew McConaughey's 40-year-old wife revealed she slipped and fell down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don't fall people… don't fall," the mother of three warned her followers. "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" Alves explained her own accident: "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead." A number of her famous friends weighed in with their support and love in the comments, including Rita Wilson, who commented, "Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" and Isla Fisher, who wrote, "Still looking beautiful."
See Johnny Depp's Controversial Cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp surprised viewers after popping up in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor modeled Savage X Fenty loungewear while Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" played in the background at the renowned fashion event. Strutting through a woodland scene, he gazed into the camera before hugging a tree. Depp's monochromatic sleepwear for Savage X Fenty consisted of a robe and a pajama set. Layered necklaces and a ponytail complemented the outfit. TMZ initially reported Depp, 59, would make a guest appearance on the hotly anticipated fashion show during one of the celebrity segments as the "first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role."
Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7
The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).
'CSI: Vegas': Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon on Marg Helenberger's Return, Vegas as a Backdrop and Season 2 Expectations (Exclusive)
CSI: Vegas is giving fans all they want in more. Now in its second season, the sequel to the Network's global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation uses Vegas as an integral part of the storyline. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, and dark threats that come with Sin City, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her well-equipped team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee), and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin). They use science to solve some of the craziest cases imaginable. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.
Jennifer Lopez Responds to Criticism Over Her Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name
Jennifer Lopez is officially Mrs. Affleck — whether fans like it or not. Although she revealed the name change when she confirmed that she and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas earlier this year, she is now responding to criticism that she legally changed her name to match her husband's.
Ramona Singer Exits 'Real Housewives of New York City'
The cast for the legacy version of The Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. And one person is noticeably absent: Ramona Singer. The OG had been the only star of the original format to remain on the show for its entirety. After a controversial 13th season filled with conversations about microaggressions and race in America at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter Movement, Singer came under fire for alleged racial insensitivity and toxic behavior. There was even an investigation into her allegedly telling another co-star there's a reason that up until that point, there were no Black Housewives on the show. Singer denied the claims, and the investigation was closed. But the damage was done. There was no reunion special either.
Comedian Gallagher Dead at 76
Gallagher, the observational and prop comedian best known for his "Sledge-O-Matic" sketch in which he'd smash watermelons, has died. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian passed away of organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law confirmed to NBC News. His manager told TMZ that Gallagher had been ill for some time and suffered several heart attacks in recent years. He was 76.
'Big Brother' Fan Favorites Confirm They're Dating
Rejoice, Big Brother fans! Those who shipped Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin during Big Brother 24 this summer can sleep well knowing that the two are officially dating. Fans saw their connection from the start, but it was hard for the houseguests to develop something serious as competitors vying for a cash prize. Hale, 27, took home the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. And now that the season is over, Hale and Abdin have finally made things official, shouting their love from the mountaintops.
'The Masked Singer': The Venus Fly Trap is a Hall of Fame Athlete
The final new contestant on The Masked Singer's "Hall Of Fame Night" had an elaborate costume for the ages. The Venus Fly Trap took the stage following Gopher. He was the first singer unmasked on the night. The singer was revealed to be a Hall of Fame boxer. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
