Georgia State

Trump says he should 'get all the credit' if Republicans win big in the 2022 elections — and 'should not be blamed at all' if they lose

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd on arrival at the National Rifle Association's annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on May 27, 2022. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said that he should "get all the credit" for GOP wins in the 2022 midterms.
  • But, the former president told NewsNation he shouldn't be blamed if the Republicans he has endorsed don't win.
  • "I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all," he said.

Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview on Tuesday he should "get all the credit" if the slew of GOP candidates he endorsed win big in the 2022 midterm elections — but also said he shouldn't be blamed if they don't come out on top.

"I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all," Trump told NewsNation during an interview on Tuesday when asked how much he thinks Republicans' victories or losses in the midterms will be because of him.

Trump added, "But it'll probably be just the opposite."

Trump has endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office in this election cycle, including Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, and Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters.

"When they win — I think they're going to do very well — I'll probably be given very little credit even though in many cases I told people to run, and they ran and they turned out to be very good candidates," Trump said.

The former president continued, "But usually what would happen is when they do well, I won't be given any credit and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me."

"So I'm prepared for anything, but we'll defend ourselves," said Trump during the interview, which will air in full on Tuesday night at 6 pm ET.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump headed to the polls and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Speculation that Trump and DeSantis could both announce their candidacy to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 has ramped up in recent weeks.

At an Ohio campaign event on Monday, Trump once again teased a possible 2024 bid for the White House and added that he has a "big announcement" planned for November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people, and I look forward to seeing you at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said Tuesday after casting his vote for DeSantis.

Comments / 79

Double bass
3d ago

Hey Maga fools... Where are those mules?? What about that fraud?? Nothing nowhere ever. Because you people live A LIE. Bwaahahaha, no critical thinking skills.

Reply
21
Andrew Harrison
3d ago

There he goes again talking all the credit until things go wrong then it's everybody' else's fault.

Reply
43
Brady Burke
3d ago

Dude was building buildings at the height if the control of the mafia in his city no way hes legit..come on ppl

Reply(1)
11
Business Insider

