Eden Prairie, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

2 Teens, Brooklyn Park Man Charged in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a crime that investigators say was aided by two teenagers. Erick Haynes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever at her Brooklyn Park apartment. The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WILX-TV

Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

1 dead in White Bear Lake crash

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center

Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KEYC

POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
WASECA, MN
mygateway.news

Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies

SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane.   Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
