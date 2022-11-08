Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
fox9.com
Kitten stolen from Eden Prairie PetSmart, owners plead ‘bring him back’
(FOX 9) - An unscrewed kennel door at the adoption center of the Eden Prairie PetSmart led to startling revelation Sunday – a 6-month-old dilute calico foster kitten named Pencil Case was missing. At around 3:15 p.m., the male perpetrator was caught on camera prying open the kennel, taking...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
Channel 3000
Stolen ashes of Minneapolis woman’s infant daughter returned: “She made it back home”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost a week after it was stolen, a mother has been reunited with the box containing her daughter’s ashes. Jennifer Rucci was losing hope that she would ever have her daughter Sophie’s ashes again. Her only daughter passed away in 2007 at just 3 weeks old.
ccxmedia.org
2 Teens, Brooklyn Park Man Charged in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend
A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a crime that investigators say was aided by two teenagers. Erick Haynes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever at her Brooklyn Park apartment. The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.
Have you seen Brayden Foster?
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - 17-year-old Brayden Foster has been missing for a week and was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 5 PM getting off an after-school activity bus.
WILX-TV
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Police: Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest
An alleged thief who ran out of a Chisago City jewelry store with diamond earrings worth thousands of dollars was ultimately arrested after a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. The suspect allegedly stole an entire card of diamond earrings and fled on foot from Mueller Jewelers, located at 11425 Brink Ave.
Young mother killed; ex, 2 teens now charged with her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota — A young mother in Brooklyn Park is dead, and her ex-boyfriend is accused of giving a gun to two teens who shot her. Now the victim's sister is speaking out about the red flags they saw and sadly underestimated. Tiffynnie Epps was pregnant the same...
fox9.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
ccxmedia.org
Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center
Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
KEYC
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
mygateway.news
Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies
SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane. Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
fox9.com
Drug experts slam Bloomington Police chief for spreading ‘dangerous’ and 'false' information on fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drug treatment experts are raising the alarm about claims made by the Bloomington Police chief Thursday about a form of fentanyl being "Narcan resistant." In a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said police encountered a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant...
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada
Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed criminal charges this month against the parents of a one-year-old boy who died after ingesting heroin inside a Little Canada apartment in September. The boy’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, of Elk River, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree murder and...
