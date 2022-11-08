ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

NRCC honors veterans Friday

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College. The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran. “it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have...
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has been named a 2022 top 10 digital city, according to a Digital Cities Survey. Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category. The city says the ranking recognizes how the city utilizes technology to strengthen cybersecurity. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke veterans reflect on what Veterans’ Day means to them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wickham is the president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc. and Bill Hume is the vice president of the Virginia Veterans Council. But long before they held these titles, they both served in the United States Air Force. ”I was actually essentially a launch...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterans face mental health issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Museum of Natural History celebrates energy efficiency project

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is celebrating its new energy efficiency project. The museum partnered with the Virginia Department of Energy to install solar panels, upgraded insulation and electric vehicle charging stations. As part of the celebration, admission to the museum was free for everyone...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Group modifies toys to make them reflect people with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is inspired by Toy Like Me (UK), which is an advocacy group that lobbies major toy makers to make toys that reflect the 20% of the population with disabilities. The group decided not to wait for the manufacturers, so it modifies toys itself.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Steve Forbes set to speak at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will speak at Roanoke College November 15. Forbes will be speaking on “The Case For Free Enterprise Over Socialism.”. Forbes campaigned for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000. He campaigned on the platform...
SALEM, VA

