FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
WDBJ7.com
NRCC honors veterans Friday
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College. The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran. “it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
WDBJ7.com
School Board approves bonuses for Botetourt County Public Schools employees
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonuses are coming to all Botetourt County Public Schools employees. The School Board unanimously approved the action at its meeting Thursday night. Each full-time employee will receive a $1,000 bonus and each part-time employee will receive a $500 bonus. The money to make this possible...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has been named a 2022 top 10 digital city, according to a Digital Cities Survey. Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category. The city says the ranking recognizes how the city utilizes technology to strengthen cybersecurity. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke marking nearly 22 years of service to the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In area schools and in the community, the Prevention Council of Roanoke works to educate families about substance use disorders and other potential dangers facing our youth. In its nearly 22 years, its mission has evolved. “The difference is, we didn’t have as much then as...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kick-off. “How...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke veterans reflect on what Veterans’ Day means to them
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wickham is the president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc. and Bill Hume is the vice president of the Virginia Veterans Council. But long before they held these titles, they both served in the United States Air Force. ”I was actually essentially a launch...
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position. One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness combats provider shortage with telehealth
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation recently invested $685,993 into the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to expand its telepsychiatry program. The nonprofit used the funds to hire a remote nurse practitioner, who specializes in mental health for patients at Basset Family Practice and Ridgeway Family...
WDBJ7.com
Veterans face mental health issues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power partners with Roanoke County to help Center for Research and Technology
ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A project that has been in the works for more than 5 years in Roanoke County is complete. Appalachian Power is putting the finishing touches on its new office building and substation in the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology. The substation will power...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Natural History celebrates energy efficiency project
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is celebrating its new energy efficiency project. The museum partnered with the Virginia Department of Energy to install solar panels, upgraded insulation and electric vehicle charging stations. As part of the celebration, admission to the museum was free for everyone...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
WDBJ7.com
Group modifies toys to make them reflect people with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is inspired by Toy Like Me (UK), which is an advocacy group that lobbies major toy makers to make toys that reflect the 20% of the population with disabilities. The group decided not to wait for the manufacturers, so it modifies toys itself.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Virginia invests $500,000 into Averett University for new tourism academic program
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is investing $500,000 into Averett University to develop a hospitality and tourism academic program for students. Averett hosted an event Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the announcement with leadership from Caesars Virginia, city leaders, students, and alumni. “We’re going to be able to create a...
WDBJ7.com
Steve Forbes set to speak at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Forbes, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will speak at Roanoke College November 15. Forbes will be speaking on “The Case For Free Enterprise Over Socialism.”. Forbes campaigned for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000. He campaigned on the platform...
