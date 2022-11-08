ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis DA looks at fed network to speed up investigations of gun violence

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is stepping up efforts to reduce local gun violence, and technology to match guns with crimes is part of the plan. We traveled to the temple to see a demonstration of this high-tech crime-fighting tool. We found it housed in a huge RV that doubles as a mobile command center for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, better known as ATF.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
AUSTIN, TX
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
Two killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 183

Austin — Breaking overnight out of southeast Austin, there's been a double fatality crash on northbound 183 just south of Ben White Boulevard and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Watch command says a car ran into the back of a tow truck, killing one person and pinning another in...
AUSTIN, TX
DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash

Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
AUSTIN, TX
One killed, another injured in two car crash in NE Austin

A two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical injury Sunday evening. This happened in the 9300 block of the East U.S. Highway 290 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS took the critically injured victim to Dell Seton. Two others were also at...
AUSTIN, TX
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!

Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
AUSTIN, TX
New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Festive Fun Show: Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50th anniversary

This season synonymous with giving back, and our friends at Abacus are committed to the community the serve. This year they are supporting our Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, a cause near and dear to our hearts at CBS and Telemundo Austin. On top of that, we're celebrating the golden...
AUSTIN, TX
Festive Fun Show: Love and Boat takes your water adventure to new levels

If you're looking for a unique adventure this Fall season then we have the perfect outing for you! Whether you're looking for a fun and intimate date, or want to get together with friends or family, Love and Boat offers an amazing experience, and everything you need while out on the water, taking in the beauty of Lake Austin! Love and Boat launches from Jessica Hollis Park and you can make your reservation online or by giving them a call.
AUSTIN, TX

