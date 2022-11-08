Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
CBS Austin
Travis DA looks at fed network to speed up investigations of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is stepping up efforts to reduce local gun violence, and technology to match guns with crimes is part of the plan. We traveled to the temple to see a demonstration of this high-tech crime-fighting tool. We found it housed in a huge RV that doubles as a mobile command center for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, better known as ATF.
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
CBS Austin
Plugerville ISD student reacts to teacher being fired after making racist remarks
AUSTIN, Texas — In Pflugerville Independent School District a middle school teacher has been fired after he was recorded making racist comments and admitting to his class, he’s a racist. Audio of his comments has been shared with CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard. For legal reasons, we can’t show...
CBS Austin
Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
CBS Austin
Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom
Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
Two killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 183
Austin — Breaking overnight out of southeast Austin, there's been a double fatality crash on northbound 183 just south of Ben White Boulevard and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Watch command says a car ran into the back of a tow truck, killing one person and pinning another in...
CBS Austin
DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash
Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
CBS Austin
COLD CASE: Police still searching for clues to East Austin murder 27 years later
The Austin Police Department says it's still working to break a murder cold case from 27 years ago. Stephen Arevalo was found stabbed to death Thursday, November 23, 1995, outside an East Austin home in the 900 block of E 6th Street. APD says the 30-year-old was dropped off at...
CBS Austin
Giant robotic printers are at work in Georgetown building a first-of-its-kind neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A fleet of robots is building a futuristic community in Georgetown. The giant robotic printers could revolutionize how homes are built. That’s because 3D-printed homes are designed to go up faster and cost less than traditional homes. “It’s very innovative. It’s a new method,” said...
CBS Austin
One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
CBS Austin
Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market
Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
CBS Austin
One killed, another injured in two car crash in NE Austin
A two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical injury Sunday evening. This happened in the 9300 block of the East U.S. Highway 290 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS took the critically injured victim to Dell Seton. Two others were also at...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!
Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
CBS Austin
New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
CBS Austin
"Make you Move" Mozart's Coffee Roasters 15sec dance contest could win you up to $5000!
Mozart’s is always the place to be for an amazing holiday light show in Austin, and this year they’re adding an Interactive Light Up, LED dance floor to get you off your feet and dance before or after you “Get Lit! Up” with lights fantastic. To...
CBS Austin
Festive Fun Show: Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50th anniversary
This season synonymous with giving back, and our friends at Abacus are committed to the community the serve. This year they are supporting our Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, a cause near and dear to our hearts at CBS and Telemundo Austin. On top of that, we're celebrating the golden...
CBS Austin
Festive Fun Show: Love and Boat takes your water adventure to new levels
If you're looking for a unique adventure this Fall season then we have the perfect outing for you! Whether you're looking for a fun and intimate date, or want to get together with friends or family, Love and Boat offers an amazing experience, and everything you need while out on the water, taking in the beauty of Lake Austin! Love and Boat launches from Jessica Hollis Park and you can make your reservation online or by giving them a call.
