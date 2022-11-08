ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get pictures taken with Santa in north central West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Even if you think it’s too early for Christmas decorations or music, it is time to start thinking about Christmas card photos.

Here is a list of places that you can go to get your kids’ picture taken with Santa Claus in north central West Virginia.

Several local malls will host Santa this winter. The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is offering photos with Santa starting on Nov. 19. Santa arrives at 11 a.m. with a parade through the mall from Target to his spot at the North Pole accompanied by the Bridgeport High School band.

Bass Pro and Cabela’s are both offering free photos with Santa this year. Every child can get a free reservation and a 4×6 printed photo. You can make your reservation up to a week in advance here . The only location in north central West Virginia is the Bass Pro right off I-79 in Morgantown.

What Christmas programs will be on WBOY?

The Morgantown Mall will offer photos will Santa from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99, and a reservation to decide your prints later is $19.99. You can make a reservation for photos here . The mall is also having pet night for photos with Santa on Dec. 5 to benefit the Humane Society of the United States, and a Sensitive Santa event on Dec. 4 for people who need a sensory-friendly experience. Reservations are required for Sensitive Santa and suggested for Pet Night.

The Celebration of Lights Market at the Park has historically offered photos with Santa. This year’s market is on Saturday, Nov. 19 and costs $5 for admission, but children under 12 are free. The Celebration of Lights website has not released specific information about Santa at the market, yet, but you can contact the organizers through the Celebration of Lights website .

The Upshur County Public Library is hosting Storytime and Pictures with Santa, Upshur County Schools shared on Facebook . Tickets for the event are available at the library for $25. Santa will read a story and photos will be taken by Reneè Preston Photography. The event will benefit the library.

This is far from a complete list and will be updated as more photo opportunities are released and shared with us.

