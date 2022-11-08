Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night, police said. The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said. The teen was taken...
ABC7 Chicago
2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man, 19, was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist setting garages on fire in South Lawndale
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who is setting fire to garages in South Lawndale. Police said that suspect set four garages on fire along South Ridgeway near 32nd on October 6. All the fires were set between 8:15 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Police said the suspect...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness critical
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening and a witness is in critical condition. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said a suspect entered Elbarakah Super Market, located in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, and produced a handgun in an attempted to rob it.
fox32chicago.com
Video from Chicago police shows man attacking woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car
CHICAGO - Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car. Officials are trying to identify the individual in the video. The incident happened on Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street. The man...
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police
A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say there have been at least 11 Hyundai and Kia car thefts on Northwest Side in past week
CHICAGO - Chicago police said thieves continue to target Hyundais and Kias using a viral video hack to get into the steering columns, with at least 11 car thefts reported on the Northwest Side in the past week. Police said the thieves get into the cars through unlocked doors, or...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago McDonald's on 95th Street, Lafayette
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's Thursday afternoon, police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
