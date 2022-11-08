Disney Wants You to Focus on Revenue and Profit Instead of Streaming Subscribers — Just Not This Quarter

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4 Million a Day: How Many $8 Subscribers Would It Need to Break Even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
NBC New York
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
Comments / 0