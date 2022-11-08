Officials discuss future of Mountaintop Beverage in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) held a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon talking about its recent $25 million investment into Monongalia County.

The USDA used its Rural Development Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program to help fund Mountaintop Beverage’s new facility in Morgantown . The Loan Guarantee Program is designed to help bring more jobs into the community while giving lenders incentives to invest in local businesses.

“This investment will allow—I believe the last estimate was at least 200 positions when they’re operational, not including the local construction jobs that its created during the construction phase, but also as they look forward to phase two in continuing to expand out,” said USDA State Director Rural Development Ryan Thorn.

West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed Mountaintop Beverage on Sept. 16.

USDA Rural Development Administrator Dr. Kamara Neal attended Monday’s roundtable discussion and has been traveling the mountain state visiting different facilities that have received both grant and loan money for economic development through the USDA Rural Development’s programs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.