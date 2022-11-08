Read full article on original website
Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees’ Free Agents
MLB Free Agency begins at 5PM on Thursday, November 10th, and the New York Yankees have a lot of business to take care of before now and Opening Day. First and foremost, their negotiation with superstar slugger Aaron Judge will re-define the franchise from now until he retires. Aside from that decision, however, the team has a lot of business to attend to outside of the Judge's chambers.
‘Giants on 3′: New York Super Bowl Champs Tease Legendary New Rap Track
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls in his career, one of which was won with center Shaun O'Hara. That duo created numerous memories on the field for the New York Giants, and somehow, their post-playing careers are proving to be more entertaining. Simply put, Eli Manning is everywhere. You can...
New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”
This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that...
Can The New York Knicks Quickly Fix Their Problems?
The New York Knicks are off to a 5-6 overall record through their first eleven games of the season. After watching most of their games, one thing has become very clear to me. They are still the same old Knicks. They have blown multiple leads late in games and are way too inconsistent on offense.
