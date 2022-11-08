ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees’ Free Agents

MLB Free Agency begins at 5PM on Thursday, November 10th, and the New York Yankees have a lot of business to take care of before now and Opening Day. First and foremost, their negotiation with superstar slugger Aaron Judge will re-define the franchise from now until he retires. Aside from that decision, however, the team has a lot of business to attend to outside of the Judge's chambers.
BRONX, NY
104.5 The Team

New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”

This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
NEW YORK STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that...
CINCINNATI, OH
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy