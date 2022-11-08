Read full article on original website
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama's next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
WIVB
Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history
On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
With little at stake in Alabama, Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville crisscross country for candidates
For all the excitement -- and anxiety -- about the national implications of Tuesday’s elections, the stakes are low in Alabama, where Republicans are expected to sweep the most high-profile races, including for U.S. Senate and governor. While Alabama has been largely ignored by national pundits this election cycle,...
AOC calls on party leaders to resign as state trends further right in midterm elections
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) denounced party leadership in the state early Wednesday, calling on New York Democratic leaders to resign after midterm results showed the Empire State increasingly trending toward the right compared to previous elections.
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
The decision to terminate the poll workers "is in alignment with our commitment to election integrity," Fulton County election officials said in a statement.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Thursday that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate, propelled by strong voter turnout to buck a wave of Republican enthusiasm for gaining control of Congress in the midterm elections. The Democratic leader told The Associated Press he’s confident Democrats will...
WSFA
AP projects Terri Sewell to win Alabama’s District 7 House seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 83% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Democrat representative was leading both challengers, Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman in her race for reelection.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Alabama Democratic infighting: Party chair says vice chair is 'challenging my leadership'
The Alabama Democratic Party is divided by infighting after the state party Chair Randy Kelley accused his Vice Chair Tabitha Isner of "challenging my authority."
Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
Senate majority up in the air as Democrats fight to defy odds and hang on
ATLANTA — The Senate majority hung in the balance Tuesday night as Democrats were proving more resilient than predicted, with votes that might yet swing the chamber to Republicans still being tallied in key battleground states.
Republicans fret over Trump — but will the former president be dethroned?
Even as top Republicans griped about Donald Trump’s leadership costing the GOP dearly in a third consecutive national election, it was unclear whether influential party figures would thank the former president for his service and show him the door.
How Democrats Defied History in the Midterms—And What It Means for 2024
The ingredients were there for a Republican rout, but the predicted red wave was barely a ripple
Alabama House Republican caucus to pick new speaker to replace retiring Mac McCutcheon
The Republican caucus of the Alabama House of Representatives will meet today in Montgomery to select new leaders for the next four years, including the speaker of the House. The next speaker will replace Rep. Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia, who has held the position since 2016 but did not seek another term in Tuesday’s election.
