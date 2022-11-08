Northbound lanes closed on Highway 17 at Summit due to crash

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued.

CHP Santa Cruz said the closure is due to an injury crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story.

