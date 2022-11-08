Read full article on original website
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Seneca rallies by Mt. Vernon to earn second straight district title
SENECA, Mo. – (WATCH) Seneca rallies by Mt. Vernon to claim their second straight district championship.
